New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday voiced strong disapproval of the "forcible" quarantine of an IPS officer from Patna, hours after he landed in Mumbai, to lead a special team investigating the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

"Whatever has been done to him is inappropriate," Kumar said when asked about Vinay Tiwari, SP City (East), who is in Mumbai to investigate an "abetment to suicide" case.

He also said the matter has been taken up with the authorities in Maharashtra by DGP Gupteshwar Pandey.

"He (Pandey) will himself speak to the authorities concerned," Kumar said.

Tiwari who on Sunday reached Mumbai from Patna on official duty to lead the police team has been forcibly quarantined by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials, said Bihar Police.

"Patna Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari has been quarantined as per the present guidelines for domestic arrivals at Mumbai airport," BMC said on Monday.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Monday refuted Bihar police's claim of non-cooperation from Mumbai Police.

"There is no question of non-cooperation, we are legally examining whether they (Bihar police) have jurisdiction or not in Sushant Singh Rajput case. Still, if they've got jurisdiction then they should prove it," said Singh.

"No politician's name came up during the investigation. There is no evidence against any politician from any party," Singh added.

"Till now statements of 56 people have been recorded, all angles are being investigated be it a professional rivalry, financial transactions or health," Singh said.

When asked about whether he would himself have a word with his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray, the Bihar chief minister said, "It is not a political matter. The issue at hand is a legal obligation of the Bihar police. We will make all possible efforts to fulfill the same."

He, however, ducked queries about recommending a CBI inquiry into the matter, the demand for which has been raised by at least two of the deceased actor's sisters.

The chief minister was approached by journalists at a park where he tied a 'rakhi' around a tree on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

He was flanked by key aides including his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi, a senior BJP leader, who has been vociferous in charging the Maharashtra government with non- cooperation with the Bihar police team.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 24.

The Bihar police got involved in the matter after Rajput's father lodged an FIR, more than a month after his son's death, accusing actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family members of abetting the suicide.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Sunday charged that Vinay Tiwari has been "forcibly quarantined" by the civic authorities in Mumbai.

The DGP, who broke the news himself on his twitter handle past midnight, also shared a video footage of Tiwari, lodged in a Maharashtra police establishment with the quarantine stamp on his hand.

Pandey alleged that Tiwari was denied accommodation inside the IPS officer's mess and was made to stay at a guest house in the Goregaon suburb.

He also expressed frustration over the fact that on account of the "forcible" quarantine by municipal authorities, Tiwari will not be able to carry out the investigation.

"Mumbai Police investigation is progressing in the right direction, in a professional manner," said Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sushant Singh Rajput case.

"If Mumbai Police is already investigating the case, so anyone not related to Maharashtra govenment and not related to the case should not comment on it as Mumbai Police is capable of conducting the probe on its own," said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

However, Bihar Minister Sanjay Jha said: "Four Bihar police officers are already in Mumbai, they also went there on a flight but were not quarantined. We sent an IPS officer to speed up the probe but he was quarantined when he started his investigation."

With inputs from agencies

