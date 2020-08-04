Sushant death case: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar recommends CBI probe

Bihar government on Tuesday sent a recommendation to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a probe into Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said.

"The State Government has sent a recommendation to the CBI to investigate the case filed by Late Shri Sushant Singh Rajput's father, Shri KK Singh, related to the death of Late Sushant Singh Rajput, in Patna," Kumar tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kumar said on being informed by the Bihar Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey about his talk with the late actor's father K K Singh seeking an inquiry by the central investigating agency into the matter, he told the DGP to get a proposal ready immediately and send it to the state government. "The state government will formally recommend the case to be handed over to the CBI today itself after completing all the procedures and formalities", the CM said.

The development comes a day before the Supreme Court is slated to hear a petition of Rajput's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, an accused in the FIR filed in Patna, seeking transfer of the case to Mumbai, where an investigation in the matter is already on. The state governments of Bihar and Maharashtra have already filed separate caveats in the top court seeking to be heard before any order is passed on Chakraborty's plea. The father of the late actor has also filed a caveat in the apex court. A close associate of the Bihar CM told PTI,that Rajput's father made a plea for the CBI inquiry citing hurdles created by the Mumbai police to the investigating team of the Patna police to prevent fair probe.

The latest development might snowball into a political slugfest between the governments of Bihar and Maharashtra.

The ruling NCP and Congress in Maharashtra on Tuesday slammed the Bihar government for recommending a CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, saying the move encroaches upon rights of the state government and helps the BJP in "destruction" of Constitution.

Maharashtra minister and NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik said the Nitish Kumar government was probably trying to divert attention from its "failure" in combating COVID-19 by recommending a CBI probe.

Malik said the decision of the Bihar government undermines the federal structure.

"Do they (Bihar government) have jurisdiction over a crime that has taken place in Maharashtra?" Malik asked.

The NCP is the second largest constituent in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government. The other partner being the Congress.

Maharashtra home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh had said there was no need for a CBI probe into the case as the Mumbai police were capable of handling the matter.

The recommendation for a CBI probe came at a time when the Mumbai Police and Bihar Police are locked in a bitter turf war over investigating the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found handing at his apartment in Bandra here in June.

"The police of Bihar can come to Mumbai and get information, they cannot investigate. If you do parallel investigation, I think it will be an injustice to Mumbai Police," said Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut on Tuesday.

Advocate Vikas Singh, the lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father, on Tuesday welcomed Bihar government's decision to recommend an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case related to the death of the actor.

Singh also termed the actions, investigation, and the behaviour of Maharashtra Police as unfortunate and irresponsible.

"We want justice in Sushant Singh Rajput case. We have discussed with the family of the victim, and we hope that truth shall come out. The CBI is a premier investigating agency," Singh told ANI here.

He also slammed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for isolating the Bihar cop, who was heading the investigation into the case related to the death of the actor.

"The Bihar investigators, who had come to investigate the matter in Mumbai, you are putting him into isolation, what kind of action is this?" Singh asked adding that he is here to get justice to the family of Sushant Singh Rajput.

"I think, Maharashtra Police forcing the investigators, for quarantine and isolation, is quite unnatural and it is a process, to obstruct the process of administration of justice. Mumbai Police is buying time, as it wanted to destroy the evidence in the case," he added.

ctor Rhea Chakrabortys lawyer on Tuesday said the Bihar government cannot recommend a CBI probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death when police from that state do not have any jurisdiction to even investigate the case.

"There cannot be transfer of a case which had no legal basis to begin with for the Bihar police to get involved. At the most, it would be a Zero FIR which would then be transferred to Mumbai Police, Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said in a statement.

The transfer of a case, in which they (Bihar police) had no jurisdiction, to CBI has no legal sanctity, he said.





