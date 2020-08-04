Sushant death case: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar recommends CBI probe

The development comes a day before the Supreme Court is slated to hear a petition of Rajput's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, an accused in the FIR filed in Patna, seeking transfer of the case to Mumbai, where an investigation in the matter is already on. The state governments of Bihar and Maharashtra have already filed separate caveats in the top court seeking to be heard before any order is passed on Chakraborty's plea. The father of the late actor has also filed a caveat in the apex court. A close associate of the Bihar CM told PTI,that Rajput's father made a plea for the CBI inquiry citing hurdles created by the Mumbai police to the investigating team of the Patna police to prevent fair probe.