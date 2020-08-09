The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Showik Chakraborty, brother of actor and alleged girlfriend of late Sushant Singh Rajput , Rhea Chakraborty , for about 18 hours over night.

According to reports, ED grilled Chakraborty's brother for about 18 hours in connection with a money laundering case in connection to Sushant's death case.

Showik left the central investigative agency's office here in the Ballard Estate area around 6:30 AM after an overnight questioning session that began around noon on Saturday.

Officials said Showik's statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and he was asked about his personal businesses, income, investments and financial dealings with his sister and Rajput.

He was grilled by the agency for a few hours on August 7 as well. On the same day, his sister and prime accused in the case Rhea (28) was questioned by the agency for the first time for about eight hours.

Rhea and her father Indrajit Chakraborty have been summoned to appear before the agency again on Monday.

Earlier, the actress was summoned by ED regarding the case for more than 8 hours.

ED also summoned Shruti Modi, former business manager of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The ED, during the questioning sessions, is learnt to have confronted Rhea, Showik and Modi with certain bank statements that purportedly show transfer of small amounts into Showik's accounts from those of Rajput and Chakraborty.

The agency had also summoned Rajput's friend and roommate Siddharth Pithani to appear before it on Saturday in connection with the money laundering case that stems from the complaint filed by the actor's father with the Bihar Police in connection with his death, according to reports.

On Friday, Centre moved the Supreme Court seeking to make itself a party to Chakraborty's plea in the apex court for transferring the FIR to Mumbai in connection with the case.

The Centre said that transfer of Patna FIR to the CBI in the case makes it "a necessary and proper party" to Rhea's plea pending in the apex court.

The plea has been filed through DoPT's under secretary Satya Prakash Ram Tripathi.

On Thursday, CBI registered case against six accused, including the actress, and others in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The FIR was lodged against the late actor's alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others involved in the case, officials said. It took over probe from Bihar Police.

Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then Mumbai police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles. Bihar Police also swung into action following a complaint by Krishna Kishore Singh, the 77-year-old father of Rajput, and a resident of Patna.

With inputs from agencies





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via