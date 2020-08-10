Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty Monday approached Supreme Court with a fresh plea alleging media media "unfairly holding trial" and pronouncing her guilty for the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput .

The actress and alleged girlfriend of late Sushant Singh Rajput filed a fresh affidavit in the apex court, maintaining that Bihar government does not have the jurisdiction to probe the ongoing matter. She also submitted that the transfer of the case to the CBI by Bihar police is without jurisdiction.

“This has led to the suicide being blown out of proportion. Actors Ashutosh Bhakre and Sameer Sharma were also reported to have died by suicide in last 30 days and yet no whisper about the same in power corridors. In case of death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Chief Minister of Bihar is reported to be responsible for the registration of FIR in Patna," the affidavit said.

The Supreme Court is slated to take up the matter tomorrow, according to reports.

"The petitioner (Rhea Chakraborty) is already convicted by media even before a fowl-play in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is established. Extreme trauma and infringement of privacy of the rights of petitioner is caused due to constant sensationalisation of this case," the plea said.

It said that the media had also "convicted" the accused in 2G and Arushi Talwar case in a similar fashion and each and every accused was, later on, found innocent by the courts.

"The investigation into financial scams of thousands of crores by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) never sees the light of the day, and at drop of a hat, cases get registered even without there being a jurisdiction in the foundational case," the plea said targeting the probe in the death case by the two probe agencies.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday began a fresh round of questioning of actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family members in connection with its probe in a money laundering case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea, her brother Showik and father Indrajit Chakraborty reported at the office of the central probe agency in the Ballard Estate area around 11 am in response to their scheduled summons for Monday, officials said.

Later, Shruti Modi, the business manager of Rhea and Rajput, also reported at the ED office.

All the four were questioned by the agency on August 7 too.

Showik, till now, has been grilled for about 22 hours.

He had left the ED office around 6:30 am on Sunday after an overnight questioning session that began around noon on Saturday.

Rhea was questioned for about 8 hours on Friday.

The agency will again question the four including Rhea (28), the prime accused in the case, and record their statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

On Friday, the ED also had questioned Rhea's chartered accountant (CA) and Modi.

On Thursday, CBI registered case against six accused, including the actress, and others in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The FIR was lodged against the late actor's alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others involved in the case, officials said. It took over probe from Bihar Police.

Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then Mumbai police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles. Bihar Police also swung into action following a complaint by Krishna Kishore Singh, the 77-year-old father of Rajput, and a resident of Patna.

With inputs from agencies

