Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate today in connection to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, has finally come out of the agency's office after more than 8 hours of questioning, according to reports.

Earlier today, Chakraborty arrived at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai in relation to the case.

Meanwhile, the ED also summoned Shruti Modi, former business manager of Sushant Singh Rajput, who left the office earlier today.

The ED has also asked the late actor's friend Siddharth Pithani to appear before the agency on August 8.

Documents related to the late actor's case have been collected by CBI from Bihar Police, the agency said today.

Earlier today, the Centre moved the Supreme Court seeking to make itself a party to Chakraborty's plea in the apex court for transferring the FIR to Mumbai in connection with Sushant's death.

The Centre has said that transfer of Patna FIR to the CBI in the case makes it "a necessary and proper party" to Rhea's plea pending in the apex court.

The plea has been filed through DoPT's under secretary Satya Prakash Ram Tripathi.

On Thursday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered case against six accused and others in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The FIR was lodged against the late actor's alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others involved in the case, officials said. It took over probe from Bihar Police.

Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then Mumbai police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles. Bihar Police also swung into action following a complaint by Krishna Kishore Singh, the 77-year-old father of Rajput, and a resident of Patna.

Rajput's father had last month lodged the complaint with the Bihar Police against Chakraborty, her family members and six others for abetment to suicide of his son and fraud.

Singh has accused Chakraborty, the purported girlfriend of Rajput, of having befriended his son in May 2019 with the intention of furthering her own career.

With inputs from agencies

