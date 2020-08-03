Sushant had bipolar disorder, he was undergoing treatment: Mumbai Police

Mumbai: The statement of 56 people have been recorded till now in connection with the actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, confirmed the Mumbai Commissioner of Police on Monday.

According to the police, all angles are being investigated in the case.

Speaking to reporters, Param Bir Singh, Mumbai Commissioner of Police said, "Till now statements of 56 people have been recorded, all angles are being investigated be it a professional rivalry, financial transactions or health."

Rhea Chakroborty was one of the 56 people questioned by the Mumbai Police, Singh added saying, "Her (Rhea) statement was recorded twice and she was called to the police station several times. Although I cannot comment about her whereabouts."

Singh further said, "The statements of Sushant's father K K Singh, sister and brother-in-law's statement were recorded on June 16. At that moment, they did not raise any suspicion neither did they complain about any lapse in our investigation."

As per the Police Commissioner, Sushant was undergoing treatment for bipolar disorder.

On being asked about the case development, Commissioner Singh told, "It has come to surface that he had bipolar disorder, he was undergoing treatment and taking medicines for it."

"What circumstances led to his death is the subject of our investigation," Singh added.

Police consulted forensic experts and doctors during the investigation, he said.

"We obtained CCTV footage of June 13 and 14 of his house but we did not get any evidence about any party being held there," he said.

"No politician's name came up during the investigation. There is no evidence against any politician from any party," he further said.

The Police Commissioner also stated that the Bihar Police FIR says ₹15 crore were siphoned off from Sushant's account. "During the probe, we found he had ₹18 crore in his account of which around ₹4.5 crore are still there," Singh said.

No trace of a direct transfer to Rhea's account has been found till now and the probe is still on, he added.

A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the matter on the basis of an FIR which was registered in Patna, based on a complaint filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty under several sections including abetment to suicide.

"There is no question of non-cooperation, we are legally examining whether they (Bihar police) have jurisdiction or not in Sushant Singh Rajput case. Still, if they've got jurisdiction then they should prove it," Singh said when asked about Bihar police's claim of non-cooperation.

The Bihar police officer who arrived in Mumbai to probe a case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput was kept in home quarantine as per the state government guidelines, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday.

According to a BMC statement, a team of the corporation approached the cop on Sunday and explained to him the whole procedure for domestic air travel amid the Covid-19 pandemic, including home quarantine.

"The P/South Administration received information stating that the said officer arrived in SRPF group... Being a domestic air traveller, he needs to be guided for home quarantine as per the State Government Guidelines," the statement said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

