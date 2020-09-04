Sushant death case: NCB raids Showik, Miranda; summons them for questioning

Sushant death case: NCB raids Showik, Miranda; summons them for questioning1 min read . 11:20 AM IST
Both Showik and Miranda, house manager of Rajput, were handed over summons to join the investigation during the raids that started early morning.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday conducted searches at the premises of Showik Chakraborty, brother of main accused Rhea Chakraborty, and Samuel Miranda in connection with the drugs probe linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said.
They said both Showik and Miranda, house manager of Rajput, were handed over summons to join the investigation during the raids that started early morning.
An NCB officer said as there was a lot of media presence during the raids, both told the sleuths that they will come along with NCB team.
They are being taken by the NCB search team and will be questioned now, the officer said.
The NCB has arrested two alleged drug peddlers operating in the capital city of Maharashtra in this case till now and it has detained one person.
The agency has filed a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after the ED shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea.
Rajput was found dead at his Bandra flat on June 14.
