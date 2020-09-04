Sushant Singh case: NCB arrests Miranda, Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik

Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) probing the drug angle in the actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, arrested Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and Rajput’s manager Samuel Miranda today.

The development came after NCB had said a few hours ago that it will soon arrest Showik Chakraborty, Miranda in connection with the drugs probe linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said.

The questioning of the two is in the last stages and they are expected to be placed under arrest in the next few hours, they had said.

NCB sleuths, accompanied by police officials, raided the residence of Showik Chakraborty in Santa Cruz (West) and Miranda's house in suburban Andheri (West) from 6:30 am. Showik lives with sister Rhea.

Both Showik Chakraborty and Miranda, who is Rajput’s house manager, were handed over the summons to join the investigation during the search, the officials said.

"They have intended to go along (with the search team) due to media presence," an officer said.

They were later brought to the agency's zonal office in the Ballard Estate area.

Earlier, NCB conducted searches at residences of Showik and Miranda under the NDPS Act in a case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The NCB launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14

With inputs from PTI

