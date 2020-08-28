Mumbai : The CBI here on Friday interrogated Rhea Chakraborty, who is accused of abetting actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, for over ten hours.

Chakraborty, who appeared before the CBI for the first time, left the DRDO guest house complex in Santacruz a little after 9 pm, said an official.

She will be summoned again, he said.

In the morning, Chakraborty, Rajput's girlfriend, reached the guest house where the Central Bureau of Investigation's team is stationed at 10.40.

Before her arrival, Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani and manager Samual Miranda had reached the DRDO guest house.

The actress was reportedly interrogated by a Superintendent of Police-rank officer of the Central agency on various aspects of the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the official said.

Pithani was taken out of DRDO guest house complex by CBI officials in the afternoon. He was reportedly taken to the CBI office in Bandra Kurla Complex, the official said, adding that he was brought back around 7.30 pm.

The CBI team, which is in the city for the last eight days to investigate the Sushant death case, had on Thursday recorded the statement of Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty.

The CBI has so far questioned Pithani, Rajput's cook Neeraj Singh and domestic help Deepesh Sawant, among others, as part of its probe in the high-profile case.

The agency has also recorded statements of Rajput's chartered accountant Sandip Sridhar and accountant Rajat Mewati.

Earlier, before the CBI took over the probe, the Mumbai police had recorded Rhea Chakraborty's statement in connection with Rajput's suicide.

The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput's father in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting his son's suicide and misappropriating his money, to the CBI.

The 34-year-old actor was found hanging on June 14 in his flat in suburban Bandra.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

