Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Saturday grilled late actor Sushant Singh Rajput 's cook Neeraj here in Santacruz.

Earlier in the day, the CBI team brought Neeraj to the guesthouse in Santacruz where the officials are staying.

The CBI team investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput death case also arrived at Bandra Police Station in Mumbai.

Later in the day, the cook and Sushant's roommate Sidharth Pithani were seen leaving with CBI for the actor's residence in Bandra, Mumbai, as reported by ANI. A team of Mumbai Police also arrived at the actor's residence following CBI's arrival at the venue.

Two Mumbai police officials on Friday had visited the residence of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Bandra. Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had on Thursday said, "Of course, we will cooperate", when asked if they will cooperate with CBI team investigating the late actor's death case.

Earlier, A five-member medical board of forensic experts was formed by the AIIMS on Friday to look into the autopsy files related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, after the CBI approached the hospital for assistance.

"We will look into the possibility of murder. However, all probable angles will be thoroughly examined," AIIMS' forensic department chief Dr Sudhir Gupta, who will lead the team, told PTI.

"CBI is collecting all the reports related to SSR case and they will submit to us very soon. We will analyze the injury pattern on the body, correlate with circumstantial evidence. We will also examine other trace evidence preserved at the time of autopsy to differentiate between hanging and murder allegations," Dr Gupta told ANI.

Another forensic expert at AIIMS said they will also evaluate whether the post-mortem findings are correct or not "or there is a possibility of judgmental error".

Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14.

Earlier on August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the probe agency to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate.

The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy had observed that the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI.

It had also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI.

The agency has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar Government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

The FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by the actor's father KK Singh under sections related to abetment to suicide.

