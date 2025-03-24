Sushant Singh Rajput death: Lawyer says ‘Pure case of suicide, family dragged Rhea Chakraborty into this…’

Satish Maneshinde, the lawyer of Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty, has reiterated that his client had “no involvement” in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in 2020, ANI reported.

Thanking the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for filing a closure report in Sushant Singh Rajput's death, lawyer Maneshinde told reporters that the actor's was a “pure case of suicide” and claimed that his family “dragged Rhea Chakraborty” into the investigation.

'Nothing to Do with Sushant Singh Rajput's death', says Lawyer Speaking to reporters after the CBI filed a report in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, Maneshinde, reiterated that his client, Rhea Chakraborty, had no involvement in the actor's demise. “I have been saying from the first day that Rhea Chakraborty had nothing to do with Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Still, on 27th July 2020, someone filed a complaint against her and that is why the investigation started. After that, we approached the Supreme Court,” he said.

He added that Maharashtra Police initially treated Sushant Singh Rajput's death as sucide after he was found at his Bandra home on June 14, 2020, and “after a thorough investigation, had concluded that Rhea Chakraborty had nothing to do with it. Rhea Chakraborty's statement was also taken at that time...”

He added that, Rhea Chakraborty left Sushant Singh Rajput's hosue on June 8, 2020, due to conflicts over the latter use of drugs and medication. “Sushant Singh Rajput asked her brother to take her out of his house... From that day, there was no contact between Rhea and Sushant,” Maneshinde said.

‘Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family Implicated Rhea Chakraborty' Alleges Lawyer According to Maneshinde, Sushant Singh Rajput lived with two-three servants and had flatmates at the time of his death, alleging that despite this his family implicated Rhea Chakraborty in his death. He claimed that a case was filed against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna for alleged misappropriation of ₹15 crore worth of property of Sushant Singh Rajput.

“Because of that (family's complaint) Supreme Court transferred the case to CBI. CBI has continuously interrogated Rhea Chakraborty and her family members and filed this report after four and a half years, but I have been saying from the first day that Rhea Chakraborty had no connection with this... It was a pure case of suicide,” according to Maneshinde.

CBI Submits Closure Report in Sushant Singh Rajput Case On March 22, the CBI has submitted a closure report in the 2020 death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput with a Mumbai court, ANI reported citing sources.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at 34 at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. According to the postmortem conducted at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital, the cause of death was asphyxia.

