New Delhi: Actress Rhea Chakraborty on Wednesday moved Supreme Court seeking transfer of Patna FIR to Mumbai where probe is on in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Rhea seeks stay on probe by Bihar police on FIR lodged by Rajput's father, said her lawyer Satish Maneshinde.

On Tuesday, an FIR had been registered against the actress at a police station in Patna under various sections including abetment of suicide on the complaint of Sushant Singh Rajput's father Krishna Kishor Singh.

In the complaint made to Rajeev Nagar police station in-charge, KK Singh alleged that Rhea Chakraborty and her relatives "committed fraud" and "pressurised the actor for financial gains". Sushant's father alleged that Chakraborty "got in touch with the actor with a motive to establish herself in the film industry using his contacts and she and her relatives started interfering in his affairs".

All those named by the father of the late actor have been booked and investigations have begun, said Superintendent of Police (SP), Patna (Central) City, Vinay Tiwari on Wednesday.

"An FIR has been registered. Preliminary investigation has begun," Tiwari told ANI in Patna.

He, however, said that it was too early in the investigation phase to predict who all would be questioned in connection with the case.

"It is not correct to say at this point of time that who will be questioned. All those who were named by Sushant Singh Rajput's father in the FIR, have been booked," he added.

