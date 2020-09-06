Actor Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The officials from the investigating agency reached her Mumbai house this morning to serve the summons. She has been asked to join the probe today. After leaving her residence, NCB's Joint Director Sameer Wankhede said, "Summon has been given to Rhea. She was at her home," news agency ANI reported.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The officials from the investigating agency reached her Mumbai house this morning to serve the summons. She has been asked to join the probe today. After leaving her residence, NCB's Joint Director Sameer Wankhede said, "Summon has been given to Rhea. She was at her home," news agency ANI reported.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

On Saturday, the NCB obtained custody of Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik in the drugs case linked to the probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, said it has got "inkling" of the narcotics network and penetration in Bollywood.

Showik Chakraborty "dealt in drugs with many others", the NCB told a court as it obtained his custody alongwith that of Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda till September 9.

Besides Showik and Miranda, Kaizan Ibrahim, another accused, was also produced before the court. He was remanded in judicial custody as the NCB did not seek his remand.

Besides Showik, Miranda and Kaizan, the NCB has arrested Zaid Vilatra (21) and Parihar (23).

Various angles surrounding Rajput's death are being probed by the CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and NCB.

Rajput was found hanging at his flat in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14. Actor Rhea Chakraborty, his live-in partner, is accused of abetting his alleged suicide.

A CBI team visited Rajput's Bandra flat again on Saturday as part of its investigation into the suicide case.

Topics Sushant Singh Rajput case