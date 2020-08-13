Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI files submission to Supreme Court

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today filed its submissions before the Supreme Court and said that the top court should let CBI and ED continue their investigation in connection with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The bureau also told SC that the main plea taken in the petition and argued is that most of the transactions took place in Mumbai and accordingly Patna Police has no jurisdiction to investigate the matter. The petition misconceived and fit to be dismissed for many reasons, it added, according to news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, in its submission on Thursday, the Bihar government said that Mumbai Police neither registered an FIR on the actor's suicide nor did it extend any support to Patna Police for investigating the case on "account of political pressure".

"It is apparent that it is on account of political pressure in the State of Maharashtra that neither the FIR has been registered by the Mumbai Police nor did they extend any cooperation to Bihar Police in discharging their obligation to conduct investigation expeditiously," said Bihar government, in its submissions filed through lawyer Keshav Mohan.

One of the accused in the case, actress Rhea Chakraborty said however that the transfer of investigation to the CBI at the behest of Bihar Police was without the state's jurisdiction in the case.

The apex court had on August 11 reserved its order on Chakraborty’s plea and asked the parties concerned to file their written submissions by Thursday.

Moreover, the late actor's father Thursday urged the the apex court to “confirm" the transfer his son's suicide case to the CBI and direct the Mumbai police to “render all assistance" to the central probe agency.

Mumbai Police was "not investigating the matter properly", Krishna Kishore Singh alleged in his written submission to SC.

Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14.

The Mumbai Police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and a probe is underway in the case.

Rajput's father K K Singh had on July 25 lodged a complaint with the Bihar police against his son's rumoured girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family members accusing them of abetting the late actor's suicide.

The CBI recently took over investigation into the case and re-registered the Patna police FIR related to alleged criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide against Chakraborty and her family members.

On August 11, the Bihar government had the Supreme Court that “political clout" has not allowed Mumbai Police to even register an FIR in the Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case, even as the Maharashtra government maintained Bihar completely lacks jurisdiction in the matter.

With inputs from agencies

