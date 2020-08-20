MUMBAI : A day after being directed by the Supreme Court to investigate actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team arrived in Mumbai on Thursday to probe the case.

They did not respond to any question asked by the media upon their arrival at the Mumbai airport.

Earlier in the day, Param Bir Singh, the Mumbai Police Commissioner attended a meeting with Anil Deshmukh, Maharashtra Home Minister in connection with the case. Deshmukh on Wednesday said the state government will provide all assistance to the CBI in the inquiry concerning the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

On August 19, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna over the death of Bollywood actor was legitimate, the Supreme Court directed the CBI to investigate the case.

The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said the Bihar government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI.

The apex court also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said.

The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar Government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

