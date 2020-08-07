The Centre on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking to make itself a party to actress and alleged girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput , Rhea Chakraborty's plea in the apex court for transferring the FIR to Mumbai in connection with Sushant's death.

The Centre has said that transfer of Patna FIR to the CBI in the case makes it "a necessary and proper party" to Rhea's plea pending in the apex court.

The plea has been filed through DoPT's under secretary Satya Prakash Ram Tripathi.

Earlier today, Chakraborty arrived at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai in relation to the case.

Documents related to the late actor's case have been collected by CBI from Bihar Police, the agency said today.

On Thursday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered case against six accused and others in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The FIR was lodged against the late actor's alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others involved in the case, officials said. It took over probe from Bihar Police.

The Centre had earlier informed the top court that it has accepted the recommendation of Bihar government for CBI probe into the FIR lodged at Patna by Krishna Kishor Singh, father of Rajput, accusing Rhea and six others of various offences including abetment of suicide.

Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then Mumbai police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles. Bihar Police also swung into action following a complaint by Krishna Kishore Singh, the 77-year-old father of Rajput, and a resident of Patna.

Rajput's father had last month lodged the complaint with the Bihar Police against Chakraborty, her family members and six others for abetment to suicide of his son and fraud.

Singh has accused Chakraborty, the purported girlfriend of Rajput, of having befriended his son in May 2019 with the intention of furthering her own career.

The father also wanted a police investigation to ascertain where the ₹15 crore, which he claimed was deposited in a bank account held by Rajput, had been transferred.

