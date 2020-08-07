Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty arrives at ED office
Rhea Chakraborty arrives at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai.

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty arrives at ED office

2 min read . 01:14 PM IST Staff Writer

ED rejected her earlier request that the recording of her statement be postponed till Supreme Court hearing.

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Actress Rhea Chakraborty arrived at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai on Friday.

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Actress Rhea Chakraborty arrived at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai on Friday.

ED had rejected her earlier request that the recording of her statement be postponed till Supreme Court hearing.

ED had rejected her earlier request that the recording of her statement be postponed till Supreme Court hearing.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Meanwhile, the ED has summoned Shruti Modi, former business manager of Sushant Singh Rajput, asking her to appear before the agency today.

The ED has also asked the late actor's friend Siddharth Pithani to appear before the agency on August 8.

The Bihar government told the Supreme Court on Friday that Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of the Patna FIR to Mumbai in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case was "premature, misconceived and non-maintainable", and needed to be dismissed.

The affidavit, filed in response to Chakraborty's plea, said the director general of police, through the Bihar government, recommended the CBI probe given the sensitivity of the matter, interstate ramification and presence of most of the accused in Mumbai.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated