Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty arrives at ED office
ED rejected her earlier request that the recording of her statement be postponed till Supreme Court hearing.
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Actress Rhea Chakraborty arrived at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai on Friday.
ED had rejected her earlier request that the recording of her statement be postponed till Supreme Court hearing.
Meanwhile, the ED has summoned Shruti Modi, former business manager of Sushant Singh Rajput, asking her to appear before the agency today.
The ED has also asked the late actor's friend Siddharth Pithani to appear before the agency on August 8.
The Bihar government told the Supreme Court on Friday that Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of the Patna FIR to Mumbai in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case was "premature, misconceived and non-maintainable", and needed to be dismissed.
The affidavit, filed in response to Chakraborty's plea, said the director general of police, through the Bihar government, recommended the CBI probe given the sensitivity of the matter, interstate ramification and presence of most of the accused in Mumbai.
