In a major relief to Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, the special NDPS court in Mumbai has allowed the return of her laptop, mobile phone, and other gadgets seized during the investigation into late actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The Special Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court has also asked officials to defreeze her bank account after over a year.

The 29-year-old actress had filed a plea in the special court requesting access to her bank accounts and electronic gadgets. After "no strong opposition" from the NCB, the court ordered the return of the gadgets on executing "Indemnity Bond" for ₹one lakh.

The NDPS court said she cannot discard or sell the phone, laptop, and other gadgets till the investigation is over. "Applicant/accused is directed not to sell or dispose off the above articles in any manner till the final disposal of the case and to produce it as & when required in the case," read the court's order.

Last year, Chakraborty and her brother were among dozens of people arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 8 over allegations of arranging drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput, the actor who was found dead in his Mumbai home on June 14. Thereafter, Chakraborty's bank account and fixed deposits after her arrest on September 8 that year.

The ED had on July 31, 2020, registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28, last year.

Later, the NCB filed a case in August 2020 after it received official communication from ED, in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage, and transportation.

Rhea Chakraborty was in a relationship with Rajput at the time of his death.

