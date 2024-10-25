Sushant Singh Rajput death case: SC upholds decision to cancel CBI’s lookout notice against Rhea Chakraborty

Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal of the Maharashtra government challenging Bombay High Court order quashing look-out circulars issued against actress Rhea Chakraborty, her father and brother, ANI reported.

A Look-out circular was issued by the CBI in relation to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Recently, she opened up about her time in jail after her arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug-related case following the death of her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.

Speaking on Karishma Mehta's podcast, the Bollywood actress, who made her film career debut with the Telugu film "Tuneega Tuneega", said each day she felt like almost a year inside the prison. Rhea also talked about the deep depression and darkness, she experienced in jail.

"My time in there was actually really difficult in the first two weeks to kind of adjust to this situation because no one ever believes that they are going to jail. Once you are in there, it takes a long time to understand that this has happened. There is a deep depression and darkness that I obviously experienced...You are really thinking negative thoughts now. I've always been a very bubbly, positive person, like delusionally optimistic," she added.

Earlier, in September 2020, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drug-related aspects of Sushant's case.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14, prompting investigations by both the Mumbai Police and Bihar Police, following a complaint from his father, Krishna Kishore Singh, a resident of Patna.

Sushant began his career in television with shows like "Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil" and gained fame for his role in Ekta Kapoor's "Pavitra Rishta." He later transitioned to film, starring in hits such as "Kai Po Che," "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story," "Shuddh Desi Romance," "Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!," "Chhichhore," and "Dil Bechara." His biggest success came with "MS Dhoni - The Untold Story." Sushant's final film, "Dil Bechara," co-starring Sanjana Sanghi, was released on OTT and was an official remake of “The Fault in Our Stars.”