Sushant Singh Rajput death: CBI registers case against six accused, others

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) amid several speculations and decisions, on Thursday registered case against six accused and others in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The FIR is lodged against the late actor's alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others involved in the case, officials said. It took over probe from Bihar Police.

The case will be probed by a special investigation team under Superintendent of Police Nupur Prasad and will be supervised by DIG Gagandeep Gambhir and Joint Director Manoj Shashidhar, both senior IPS officers from the Gujarat cadre, they said.

The CBI earlier got in touch with Bihar Police as it finalised an FIR in a case related to Sushant's death, officials said Thursday.

"After getting the notification from the government, CBI is in the process of registration of the case. We are also in touch with Bihar Police. The FIR will be uploaded soon," an official said earlier.

The case has gone to the CBI on a reference from the Bihar government which has been forwarded to the agency by the central government.

A state government cannot give a case to the CBI. It is routed through the Department of Personnel and Training, the nodal ministry for the CBI.

Seeing anguish in Bihar, which goes to assembly polls later this year, over the death of Rajput, the state referred the matter to the CBI even as Mumbai police is probing the main case related to alleged suicide of the actor.

Maharashtra government has raised objection to the move as Bihar does not have jurisdiction to start probe in a different state.

Mumbai police had registered an accidental death report and an investigation is underway in the case. Till now, the Mumbai police has recorded statements of 56 people, including Rajput's sisters, Chakraborty and some other film personalities like Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then Mumbai police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles. Bihar Police also swung into action following a complaint by Krishna Kishore Singh, the 77-year-old father of Rajput, and a resident of Patna.

Rajput's father had last month lodged the complaint with the Bihar Police against Chakraborty, her family members and six others for abetment to suicide of his son and fraud.

Singh has accused Chakraborty, the purported girlfriend of Rajput, of having befriended his son in May 2019 with the intention of furthering her own career.

The father also wanted a police investigation to ascertain where the ₹15 crore, which he claimed was deposited in a bank account held by Rajput, had been transferred.

