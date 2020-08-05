Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Sushant Singh Rajput death: Centre accepts Bihar's recommendation for CBI probe
Protesters demonstrate against Maharashtra government over Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, in Patna on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Centre accepts Bihar's recommendation for CBI probe

1 min read . 12:44 PM IST PTI

  • A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy observed that truth behind the actor’s death should come out
  • Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that Bihar government’s recommendation for CBI investigation in the case has been accepted

NEW DELHI : The Centre Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that it has accepted the Bihar government’s recommendation for CBI investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Centre Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that it has accepted the Bihar government’s recommendation for CBI investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy observed that truth behind the actor’s death should come out.

A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy observed that truth behind the actor’s death should come out.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the court that Bihar government’s recommendation for CBI investigation in the case has been accepted.

The top court is hearing a plea by Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty who is seeking transfer of an FIR, accusing her of abetting suicide of Rajput, from Patna to Mumbai.

Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the Mumbai police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated