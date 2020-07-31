Sushant Singh Rajput death: ED files money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed a money laundering case in connection with death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said officials, according to new agency Press Trust of India.

The case was filed on the basis of a First Information Report filed by the Bihar police, say officials.

The officials said an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) has been filed in the case related to the death of the actor and alleged financial irregularities being suspected to have been done against the deceased.

A high-level meeting was held earlier at Bihar DGP's office in Patna over the investigation being conducted by Bihar Police team in Mumbai regarding the case.

Earlier, former chief minister of Maharashtra and current Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis had urged ED that it should register an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in connection with the money laundering angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.

"Now a money laundering aspect too has come to the fore. It has been observed that money was siphoned off from his account. In such a case, the ED has a jurisdiction, so, I have demanded the ED should register an ECIR and probe the matter," he said.

Fadnavis' statement comes a day after the investigation department sought from Bihar police a copy of the FIR registered against actress Rhea Chakraborty and some others in connection with the death of the late actor in order to probe a possible money laundering angle, officials said on Thursday.

The Bihar police case was registered under various IPC sections including 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 306 (abetment of suicide).

Moreover, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh recently said Mumbai Police are capable of handling the matter and that there was no need for a CBI probe into the case.

Mumbai police have recorded statements of Bollywood personalities including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, film critic Rajeev Masand, actress Sanjana Sanghi, the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, casting director Shanoo Sharma, filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, and Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films.

The police have so far recorded statements of around 40 people, including those of Rajput's family and his cook.

Sushan Singh Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

He starred in films like "Shuddh Desi Romance", "Raabta", "Kedarnath", "Chhichhore" and "Sonchiriya". His most prominent role was that of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story".

Rajputs swan song, Dil Bechara, released on July 24. Also starring Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role, the Mukesh Chhabra directorial is an official Hindi remake of John Greens romantic novel The Fault in Our Stars. The book was adapted into a 2014 Hollywood movie, starring Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley in the lead roles.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via