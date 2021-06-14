Subscribe
Home >News >India >Sushant Singh Rajput: Five films to remember him by

Sushant Singh Rajput: Five films to remember him by

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (File Photo: Reuters)
1 min read . 10:30 AM IST Lata Jha

NEW DELHI: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death last year left fans in shock and opened a can of worms for Bollywood in connection with nepotism and drug use. But for the audience, there is more to remember the small-town boy by despite a short-lived career.

M.S Dhoni-The Untold Story (2016) - The biopic on the popular cricketer was Rajput’s most pivotal role in a seven-year long movie career. The actor, who hailed from the same state as Dhoni and managed to get the accent just right, had admitted to being a big fan of the sport and the cricketer and training for four months to prepare for the role. The Neeraj Pandey directed film made Rs119 crore at the box office.

Sonchiriya (2019) - The critically acclaimed Abhishek Chaubey film had barely managed eyeballs at the time of release, given its rustic milieu and the fact that most of the dialogue was in the Bundeli dialect. Rajput played a dacoit in the Chambal valley along with actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar and Ranvir Shorey.

Kai Po Che! (2013) - Rajput’s film debut saw him play one of the three protagonists in the film adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s The 3 Mistakes of My Life, along with Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh. A critical as well as commercial success, the Abhishek Kapoor directed film made Rs43 crore at the box office.

Detective Byokesh Bakshy! (2015) - The mystery action film directed by Dibakar Banerjee and co-produced by him and Yash Raj Films, saw Rajput play fictional detective Byomkesh Bakshi created by the Bengali writer Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay. Despite positive reviews for the lead performance, the film only managed Rs. 26 crore in box office collections.

Chhichhore (2019) - Rajput’s last theatrical release was, ironically, an ode to the idea of living life to the fullest and not giving up in the face of challenge. The Nitesh Tiwari directed film turned out to be a sleeper hit at the box office, growing with word-of-mouth to eventually make Rs. 147 crore.

