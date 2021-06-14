Sushant Singh Rajput: Five films to remember him by

M.S Dhoni-The Untold Story (2016) - The biopic on the popular cricketer was Rajput’s most pivotal role in a seven-year long movie career. The actor, who hailed from the same state as Dhoni and managed to get the accent just right, had admitted to being a big fan of the sport and the cricketer and training for four months to prepare for the role. The Neeraj Pandey directed film made Rs119 crore at the box office.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}