As many as five members of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s extended family were killed in a road accident today morning when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck on National Highway number 333 in the Lakhisarai district of Bihar.

According to reports, the family members were returning from Patna where they had gone to attend the last rites of Geeta Devi, the sister of senior Haryana police officer OP Singh.

OP Singh is the brother-in-law of Sushant Singh Rajput who died on June 14, 2020 in suspicious circumstances.

Police officials said that the family was returning to their home at Bhandar village in Jamui district when their vehicle crashed into a truck coming from the other direction.

