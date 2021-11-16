1 min read.Updated: 16 Nov 2021, 06:45 PM ISTLivemint
According to reports, the family members were returning from Patna where they had gone to attend the last rites of Geeta Devi, the sister of senior Haryana police officer OP Singh
As many as five members of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s extended family were killed in a road accident today morning when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck on National Highway number 333 in the Lakhisarai district of Bihar.
