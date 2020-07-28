Sushant Singh Rajput's father files FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna

An FIR has been lodged against actor Rhea Chakraborty and six others under various sections, including abetment of suicide, on the complaint of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput' s father in Patna, said Sanjay Singh, Inspector General, Patna Central Zone.

A four-member team has been sent to Mumbai. The team will collect case diary and other important documents from Mumbai Police, the official added.

The late actor's father K K Singh lodged an FIR with Rajiv Nagar police station under various sections of IPC including 306 (abetment of suicide) on July 25, Additional SHO Jogendra Kumar told PTI.

The case has been lodged under various sections of IPC including 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 306 (abetment of suicide).

Rhea Chakraborty has been in the news for being the alleged girlfriend of the 34-year-old actor, who committed suicide on 14 June by hanging himself in his apartment in suburban Bandra.

Earlier today Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta went to Amboli police station in Mumbai to record his statement in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, an official said.

Rajput had worked with the production house of Karan Johar in the 2019 film "Drive".

Mumbai Police on Monday recorded filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's statement in connection with Rajput's death.

The police have so far recorded statements of 40 people, including those of Rajput's family members, his cook, Bollywood personalities including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, film critic Rajeev Masand, actor Sanjana Sanghi, the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, casting director Shanoo Sharma, filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, and Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films.

Rajput starred in films like "Shuddh Desi Romance", "Raabta", "Kedarnath", "Chhichhore" and "Sonchiriya". His most prominent role was that of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story".

His last movie "Dil Bechara" released on Disney Hotstar on 24 July.

Also starring Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role, the Mukesh Chhabra directorial is an official Hindi remake of John Greens romantic novel 'The Fault in Our Stars'. The book was adapted into a 2014 Hollywood movie, starring Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley in the lead roles.

With inputs from agencies

