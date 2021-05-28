Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddhartha Pithani remanded to NCB custody

"Accused Siddhartha Pithani was apprehended and his statement was recorded and he was duly arrested under multiple sections of NDPS Act, 1985 and produced before the court in Hyderabad. The court granted his transit warrant and the said accused has been brought to Mumbai. He was produced before CMM court in Mumbai on 28.05.2021. The court was pleased to grant NCB Custody till June 1, 2021," said Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, NCB in an official release.