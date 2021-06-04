Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Siddharth Pithani sent to 14-day judicial custody

Drug case: Siddharth Pithani, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with drugs case, news agency ANI reported on Friday.

Pithani was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on May 28. He was arrested from Hyderabad and brought to Mumbai.

Pithani was Rajput's flatmate and was also staying with the late actor at his Bandra residence in Mumbai.

According to PTI, Pithani's role in the drug case came to light during the investigation by the central agency and hence he was arrested.

An official told the news agency that a team of the NCB, led by Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, had launched a search for Pithani who was traced in Hyderabad.

The whole drug controversy erupted after Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020.

On May 30, the NCB questioned two former domestic workers of Rajput in the drugs case. The probe agency had issued summons against Neeraj and Keshav.

Both the workers came on the radar of the NCB after Pithani was arrested. According to his statement to Mumbai Police, Pithani was among the first to see Rajput's hanging body on June 14, 2020.

The anti-drug agency began a separate probe when some WhatsApp chats of the late actor indicated drug use. Rajput's former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and the actor's staff members Samuel Miranda and Deepesh Sawant were also arrested in the drug case last year and later secured bail.

