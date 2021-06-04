Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Siddharth Pithani sent to 14-day judicial custody

On May 30, the NCB questioned two former domestic workers of Rajput in the drugs case. The probe agency had issued summons against Neeraj and Keshav.
Both the workers came on the radar of the NCB after Pithani was arrested. According to his statement to Mumbai Police, Pithani was among the first to see Rajput's hanging body on June 14, 2020.
The anti-drug agency began a separate probe when some WhatsApp chats of the late actor indicated drug use. Rajput's former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and the actor's staff members Samuel Miranda and Deepesh Sawant were also arrested in the drug case last year and later secured bail.
