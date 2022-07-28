T-shirts featuring late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's pictures got his fans angry, prompting calls to 'boycott' Flipkart and Amazon. Here's why
Boycott Amazon, Boycott Flipkart trends on Twitter after the e-commerce platforms put up a T-shirt sale featuring a controversial picture of Sushant Singh Rajput.
The T-shirts available for sale on the sites featured Sushant Singh Rajput's face with the quote, "Depression is like drowning". Infuriated fans of Sushant Singh Rajput took to social media to slam the e commerce platforms.
A user wrote "Only Sushant left this world, his SSRians are still here for him. We will never allow anyone to malign our Sushant's image"
Some of the users even threatened to serve a legal notice to the flipkart.
Another user said, "Flipkart, you can't do marketing of your product by dragging a dead person. Think about their family members. karma will catch you soon."
One user shared a screenshot of uninstalling the mobile app of these e-commerce platforms.
Same controversies and same boycotts were also faced by Amazon.
Users even threatened the e-commerce platform by unsubscribing the subscriptions.
A user tweeted the screenshot of the T-shirt and asked why Amazon was inviting trouble.
It is often seen that such e-commerce platforms use different ways to attract customers to their platforms but end up getting into some controversy.
For now, there have been no comments from the e-commerce platforms. They haven't reacted to these criticisms yet.
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. Mumbai Police handled the case till it was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the Supreme Court. Sushant Singh Rajput's shocking death got his fans into mourning.
