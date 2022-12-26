It didn't appear to be a case of suicide', Cooper Hospitals' mortuary servant told news agency ANI, more than two years after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Roopkumar Shah, the mortuary servant of the Cooper Hospital, where Rajput's post mortem was conducted made the claim and stated that there were marks of injury on Rajput's body.

"When I saw Sushant Singh Rajput's body it didn't appear to be a case of suicide. Injuries marks were there on his body. I went to my senior but he said we will discuss it later," news agency ANI quoted Roopkumar Shah.

Shah further also claimed that he had informed his seniors of the injury marks, who then allegedly told him that it will be 'discussed later'.

Shah further alleged that Rajput was murdered.

" It's doctor's job as to what to write in Post mortem report. He should get justice. Everyone can tell by looking at the picture of Sushant Singh Rajput that he was murdered. If the investigating agency will call me, I will also tell them". Shah added.

BJP MLA from Mumbai's Andheri West shared a video of Shah talking about the alleged injury marks on Rajput's body.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June, 2020. He was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment. The then 34 year old actor's sudden demise was followed by a claims of murder.

While, the post mortem had claimed it was suicide, Rajput's family claimed that he was murdered. They had hinted at ‘foul play’. At that time, tweets with hashtags ‘Justice For SSR’ flooded social media for months.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister's lawyer didn't want to comment on the comments, but maintained that Sushant Singh Rajput's death was not a simple suicide as there was conspiracy behind it. And only CBI will be able to unravel the conspiracy behind his death." He told E Times.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death had been investigated by Mumbai Police initially. Then it was transferred to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Actor Rhea Chakraborty was also arrested and accused of procuring contraband for SSR.

In September 2020, the CBI had released a statement saying it was still probing the matter and all aspects were being looked into. Its response came after reports emerged that it had ruled out "murder" theory.

Livemint couldn't ascertain the authenticity of the claims made by the mortuary servant.