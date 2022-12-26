'Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered': Cooper Hospital employee's big claim, MLA shares video2 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 06:46 PM IST
- Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June, 2020. He was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment.
It didn't appear to be a case of suicide', Cooper Hospitals' mortuary servant told news agency ANI, more than two years after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Roopkumar Shah, the mortuary servant of the Cooper Hospital, where Rajput's post mortem was conducted made the claim and stated that there were marks of injury on Rajput's body.