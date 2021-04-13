Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Sushil Chandra takes charge as the 24th Chief Election Commissioner today

Sushil Chandra takes charge as the 24th Chief Election Commissioner today

Premium
Sushil Chandra took charge as the new Chief Election Commissioner today.
1 min read . 01:49 PM IST Staff Writer

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday appointed Chandra as 24th CEC

Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra took charge as the new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) today. He replaced Sunil Arora who has retired.

Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra took charge as the new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) today. He replaced Sunil Arora who has retired.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday appointed Chandra as 24th CEC.

TRENDING STORIES See All

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday appointed Chandra as 24th CEC.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Chandra was appointed as an Election Commissioner on 14 February 2019, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and worked for the successful conduct of the general elections.

Also Read | Why Bangladesh is flying high at 50

He is set to demit office on 14 May 2022, and will oversee the conduct of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur as the CEC.

While the terms of assemblies in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur are set to end March 2022, the term of Uttar Pradesh Assembly will end in May 2022.

During his over two year tenure as an Election Commissioner, Chandra supervised assembly elections of more than 10 states and worked towards making the entire nomination process online.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.