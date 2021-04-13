Sushil Chandra takes charge as the 24th Chief Election Commissioner today

Sushil Chandra takes charge as the 24th Chief Election Commissioner today1 min read . 01:49 PM IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday appointed Chandra as 24th CEC
Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra took charge as the new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) today. He replaced Sunil Arora who has retired.
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday appointed Chandra as 24th CEC.
Chandra was appointed as an Election Commissioner on 14 February 2019, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and worked for the successful conduct of the general elections.
He is set to demit office on 14 May 2022, and will oversee the conduct of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur as the CEC.
While the terms of assemblies in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur are set to end March 2022, the term of Uttar Pradesh Assembly will end in May 2022.
During his over two year tenure as an Election Commissioner, Chandra supervised assembly elections of more than 10 states and worked towards making the entire nomination process online.
