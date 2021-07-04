Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Sushil Kumar asks Tihar jail authorities to provide TV for wrestling match updates

Sushil Kumar asks Tihar jail authorities to provide TV for wrestling match updates

Premium
A senior jail official said Kumar has made the request through his advocate.
1 min read . 04:37 PM IST PTI

He and his associates allegedly assaulted wrestler Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over a property dispute. Dhankar, 23, succumbed to injuries later.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, lodged in Tihar jail in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl, has urged prison authorities to provide him a television to remain updated about wrestling matches, officials said on Sunday.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, lodged in Tihar jail in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl, has urged prison authorities to provide him a television to remain updated about wrestling matches, officials said on Sunday.

Kumar was arrested along with co-accused Ajay Kumar on May 23 from outer Delhi's Mundka area.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Kumar was arrested along with co-accused Ajay Kumar on May 23 from outer Delhi's Mundka area.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

He and his associates allegedly assaulted wrestler Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over a property dispute. Dhankar, 23, succumbed to injuries later.

A senior jail official said Kumar has made the request through his advocate.

He has requested for a television set so that he would get updates about wrestling matches, the official said.

Earlier, a Delhi court extended the judicial custody of Kumar till July 9.

He has been shifted to Tihar jail number 2 from Mandoli jail where he was earlier lodged.

Police said 12 accused, including Kumar, have so far been arrested in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case.

`

The police have claimed that Kumar is the "main culprit and mastermind" of the murder and said that there is electronic evidence in which he and his associates could be seen beating Dhankar.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!