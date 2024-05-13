Sushil Kumar Modi, BJPs’ strongman in Bihar, no more: A profile
Senior BJP leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi passed away on Monday. He was 72-years-old. The former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar was battling with cancer.
Senior BJP leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi passed away on Monday. He was 72-years-old. The former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar was battling with cancer. Modi, a lifelong member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), was born on 5 January 1952. He attended Patna Science College and graduated with B.Sc. (Hons) Botany degree in 1973. He left his M.Sc degree to join the social movement started by Jai Prakash Narayan.