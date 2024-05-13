Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi died on Monday. He was 72. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader had earlier informed that he was diagnosed with cancer six months ago.

The current Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Kumar Sinha, took to X to confirmed Sushil Kumar Modi's death. "Senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Shri Sushil Modi ji is no more among us," Sinha said in the post.

Sinha said Sushil Kumar Modi's death is "an irreparable loss for the entire BJP organisation family as well as countless workers like me".

"He will always be remembered for his organization skills, administrative understanding and his deep knowledge on social political issues. May God grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength to the family in this hour of grief," Sinha said.

Condolences pour in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is "deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Sushil Modi ji". He called Sushil Modi his "valuable colleague in the party" and a "friend for decades".

“He has played an invaluable role in the rise and success of BJP in Bihar. Strongly opposing the Emergency, he made a name for himself in student politics. He was known as a very hardworking and sociable MLA. He had a deep understanding of the issues related to politics," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister added, “He also did a lot of commendable work as an administrator. His active role in the passage of GST will always be remembered. My condolences are with his family and supporters in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled Sushil Modi's demise and said Bihar has "lost a great pioneer of politics forever". He said Sushil Modi adorned many important positions in the BJP, the ABVP and the government.

"His politics was dedicated to the interests of the poor and the backward. The void, that has emerged in Bihar politics, due to his demise cannot be filled for a long time. In this hour of grief, the entire BJP stands with his bereaved family. May God give a place to the departed soul in his lotus feet. Om Shanti Shanti," Shah tweeted.

The BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, said, "The demise of former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi ji has left a sudden void in the BJP family."

"He will be remembered for his fight against corruption and ensuring an era of good governance in Bihar," Ranaut added.

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also took to social media to express sadness over Sushil Modi's "untimely demise". He called Sushil Modi a "guardian" and said, " May God grant a place to the departed soul in his lotus feet and provide strength to the family and well-wishers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti Om."

Rajya Sabha MP from Nagaland S Phangnon Konyak said he was "deeply saddened" by the demise of "distinguished parliamentarian" Sushil Kumar Modi.

"He was a mass leader who came up through the grassroots. His passing comes as a shock and leaves the party poorer. As we mourn, I offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. May God grant his soul eternal peace," Konyak said.

Sushil Modi diagnosed with cancer

Sushil Modi had posted on X in April, "I have been battling cancer for the last six months. Now, I feel that the time has come to inform people about it. I will not be able to do anything for Lok Sabha elections."

"I have told everything to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I will always remain grateful and dedicated to the country, Bihar and the party," he wrote.

