Sushil Kumar Modi dies: PM Modi condoles 'untimely demise'; Amit Shah says void in Bihar politics cannot be filled
Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi died on Monday. He was diagnosed with cancer six months ago. Condoling his demise, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Bihar has “lost a great pioneer of politics forever”.
