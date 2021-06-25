A Delhi Court today extended for another 14 days that is till July 9, the judicial custody of wrestler Sushil Kumar in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl matter leading to the death of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankar.

Sushil Kumar was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Mayank Aggarwal at the end of the 14-day judicial custody. He is facing charges of murder, culpable homicide, and kidnapping.

A magistrate has extended Kumar's judicial custody after he was presented before the court on the expiry of his earlier period of judicial custody.

On June 2, Kumar was remanded to judicial custody till June 11, which was later extended till June 25.

According to Kumar's defence counsel, he has been shifted from Mandoli to Tihar Jail.

He was earlier remanded to six days of police custody which was later extended to four days.

Kumar, a prime suspect in the murder case, and his associate Ajay Bakkarwala were arrested by a team of Special Cell, Delhi Police on May 23 in the Mundka area of the national capital.

A non-bailable warrant was issued against Kumar and others in the case relating to the alleged killing of Dhankar.

Earlier, a Delhi Court dismissed an anticipatory bail application filed by Kumar in connection with the case.The police have claimed that Sushil Kumar is the “main culprit and mastermind" of the murder and said that there is electronic evidence wherein he and his associates could be seen beating Dhankar.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.