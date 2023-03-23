A court in Surat on Thursday sentenced Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail after finding him guilty in the 2019 criminal defamation case over his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The court's verdict was not taken well in the Opposition camp with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge vowing to fight judgment as per the law, however, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has welcomed the verdict.

Rahul Gandhi quoted Mahatma Gandhi after the verdict and said, "My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God, non-violence the means to get it- Mahatma Gandhi," on his Twitter account.

मेरा धर्म सत्य और अहिंसा पर आधारित है। सत्य मेरा भगवान है, अहिंसा उसे पाने का साधन।



- महात्मा गांधी — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 23, 2023

"He has been granted bail. We knew from the beginning because they kept changing judges. We believe in law, judiciary and we will fight against this as per law," Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge told news agency ANI.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi, who has also filed a case against Rahul Gandhi in Patna welcomed the verdict. He shared that he is also a Modi and he felt insulted by Gandhi's remarks. While talking to the news platform NDTV, Sushil Modi added that he is hoping to get justice in the case he filed at Patna against Gandhi.

Another leader from BJP Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Congress wants to give complete freedom to Rahul Gandhi to utter abuses.

“The law of India is that if an individual or an organization has been defamed by defamatory comments, abuses, then he has got the right to seek address but Congress has an objection to it. They want complete freedom for Rahul Gandhi to utter abuses," BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a press meet.

Congress leader Pawan Khera said that the government wants to corner the opposition, control the institutions and media, and does not want any questions raised against them, but Rahul Gandhi will not stop.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal also called it a conspiracy to eliminate non-BJP leaders and parties.

“A conspiracy is being hatched to eliminate non-BJP leaders and parties by prosecuting them. We have differences with the Congress, but it is not right to implicate Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case like this. It is the job of the public and the opposition to ask questions. We respect the court but disagree with the decision," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.