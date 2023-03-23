Sushil Modi to Kejriwal, here's how politicians reacted to Gandhi's conviction

A court in Surat on Thursday sentenced Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail after finding him guilty in the 2019 criminal defamation case over his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The court's verdict was not taken well in the Opposition camp with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge vowing to fight judgment as per the law, however, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has welcomed the verdict.

