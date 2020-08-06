On the first death anniversary of senior Bhartiya Janata Party and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the leader and said she served India selflessly and was an articulate voice for the country at the world stage.

"Remembering Sushma Ji on her first Punya Tithi (death anniversary). Her untimely and unfortunate demise left many saddened," the prime minister tweeted.

He also shared a video of the remarks he had made at a prayer meeting organised in Swaraj's memory last year.

Remembering Sushma Ji on her first Punya Tithi. Her untimely and unfortunate demise left many saddened. She served India selflessly and was an articulate voice for India at the world stage.



Here is what I had spoken at a prayer meet in her memory. https://t.co/nHIXCw469P — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2020





Referring to Swaraj's prompt response to Indians facing problems abroad, he had said she transformed the Ministry of External Affairs.

It used to be bound to protocol but she transformed it and made it oriented to people's call, he said.

Several other political leaders and dignitaries took to Twitter to shower their tributes in remembrance of the senior BJP leader.

"Sushma Ji was seen as an epitome of Indian culture. She was a blend of modern thinking and traditional values. She was always respectful towards seniors and elders. She was one of the most affable Indian politicians and treated everybody with warmth and affection," Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India tweeted.

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who now assumes the position she left vacant said, "Today, more than ever, remember her fondly. Always an inspiration." He also shared pictures of the two together.

"Humble tributes to former Minister of External Affairs and veteran leader, Shrimati Sushma Swaraj Ji on her death anniversary. A renowned leader admired by one and all, she was a visionary whose social connect was amazing. Her principles and beliefs will continue to guide us," Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tweeted with a picture of Swaraj.

"Will always remember her as a great orator, visionary leader and above all a compassionate human being," Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Law & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology tweeted.

Priyanka Chaturvedi, Member of Parliament and Deputy Leader of the Shiv Sena said, "Tributes to an empowered, talented, dedicated and inspirational daughter of India, Smt Sushma Swaraj on her death anniversary."

"Remembering Sushma Swaraj ji on her first death anniversary. An able leader, a modest colleague & above all an empathetic human being -- Sushma ji embodied all these qualities and more. She left an indelible mark on Indian politics. We are thankful to her for all her contributions," Vijay Kumar Singh, Minister of State for Road, Transport and Highway tweeted.

Former external affairs minister Swaraj died of cardiac arrest on 6 August, 2019 at the age of 67.

Hours before she died, Swaraj had tweeted praising the decision of the Modi government to abrogate Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

