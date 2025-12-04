Sushma Swaraj's husband Swaraj Kaushal passes away; PM Modi says my thoughts are with his daughter Bansuri, family

Late BJP veteran and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's husband, Swaraj Kaushal, passed away at the age of 73, on Thursday.

Kaushal, the former Mizoram governor and senior advocate, was also the father of New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj.

In a post on X, Bansuri Swaraj said that her father's affection, discipline, simplicity, patriotism and immense patience were the light of her life which would never diminish.

"Your departure has descended upon us as the deepest pain in the heart, yet the mind holds on the belief that you are now reunited with mother, in the presence of the almighty and eternal peace. Being your daughter is the greatest pride of my life and your legacy, values and blessings will be the bases of my journeys ahead," Bansuri posted on X.

After Kaushal complained of chest pain in the afternoon, he was rushed to AIIMS where doctors declared him dead, reported PTI quoting BJP leader.

Kaushal will be cremated at Lodhi Road crematorium, it said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of former Mizoram Governor and said that his thoughts are with Bansuri and the other family members.

“Pained by the passing of Shri Swaraj Kaushal Ji. He distinguished himself as a lawyer and a person who believed in using the legal profession to improve the lives of the underprivileged,” said PM Modi in a post on X.

Stating that he became India’s youngest Governor and left a lasting impression on the people of Mizoram during his gubernatorial tenure, Modi added, “His insights as a Parliamentarian were also noteworthy. My thoughts are with his daughter Bansuri and the other family members in this sad hour. Om Shanti.”

BJP MP Anurag Thakur also expressed grief over the untimely demise of Swaraj Kaushal.

“May his noble soul attain the lotus feet of the Almighty, and may the family, especially his daughter, Bansuri Swaraj ji, find strength and courage in this hour of grief. Om Shanti,” said Thakur.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta too condoled the death of Kaushal, saying the news of his demise was heartbreaking.

