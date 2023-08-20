Taali, a biopic of transgender activist Gauri Sawant where Sushmita Sen essays the titular role was released on 15 August on Jio Cinema. Since its release, the web series have been receiving overwhelming response. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The web series is directed by National award-winning director Ravi Jadhav and written by Kshitij Patwardhan. The series is about activist Gauri Sawant who was born as Ganesh and raised in Pune. Shreegauri Sawant is a transgender activist from Mumbai. She was one of the petitioners in the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) case of 2013, in connection with which the Supreme Court recognised persons belonging to the transgender community as the third gender. The landmark verdict was delivered in 2014.

Also Read: Movie releases this week: From Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl 2' to queer American comedy-drama 'Bottoms'. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh said it is one of the show which can keep one hooked throughout. In a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, he wrote, "There are very few shows that keep you hooked throughout and #Taali - which narrates the courageous story of transgender activist #ShreegauriSawant, essayed with solid conviction by #SushmitaSen - is one of those… If you haven't watched #Taali yet, do watch it… Recommended!"

Here's what Netizens said about Taali: -One User wrote, “Saw couple of episodes of #Taali on JioCinema…. N @thesushmitasen is just awesome!! Also a nice idea n for first I guess featuring a lady actor in character of transgender n not male actor But as usual n always…simply in awe of Sushmita on how she essayed the role"

Another user wrote, "Taali, a gripping show, captivates viewers from start to finish. It powerfully tells the tale of transgender activist #ShreegauriSawant, skillfully portrayed by #SushmitaSen. it's a must-watch. Don't miss out! Highly recommended!"

One user wrote, “This is called acting.…@thesushmitasen you just nailed it!! What a performance."

Another user wrote, “Best performance in #TaaliOnJioCinema . Last night watched #taali , powerful act, strong character of #shrigauri , congratulations to team #Taali keep it up"

"You Nailed It Champ"

Another movie reviewer Oscar Das said, “Awesome movie. Must watch. @thesushmitasen acting is top notch she really nailed it this time. Bring up a strong subject and what the society think about trans. Teach us lot of lesson and how we should co exist. All actor played in this movie has done justice to the film. Everyone should watch it at Big Screen. Must must watch."

"Have watched this show. It is nicely executed and well directed. By completing the story in 6 episodes, you don't feel bored and it's engaging till the very end," another user wrote.

"Watched #Taali on Jio Cinema. #SushmitaSen potraying the role of transgender #ShriGauriSawant is a class of her own. Sheer brilliance. Waiting for #Aarya3 eagerly."

“A touching performance by Sushmita Sen portraying the transgender activist Gauri Savant. A very sensitively narrated tale on the battles fought to get that third gender box on forms. My wife has a special corner in her heart for them"

Meanwhile, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming response, Sushmita Sen took to Instagram and wrote, "This happiness is a vibe!! And YOU are the reason!!! Thank you all for the love, respect & appreciation you’ll have been showering on #Taali. On behalf of #teamtaali @shreegaurisawant @ravijadhavofficial @gseamsak @afeefanadiadwala @officialjiocinema @kshitijpatwardhan the amazing cast & crew & of course #yourstruly ….Our DEEPEST GRATITUDE!!!. The calls, the messages, the posts, the stories, the flowers, the love notes. All forever cherished!!! Thank you for opening your hearts!!! The world needs it!!! #trulyoverwhelmed I love you guys!!!! #duggadugga."

Prior to the release, on 14 August, thanked all her transgender co-stars.

The note read, “The power of inclusion!!!! Thank you for including me!!!!My heartfelt gratitude to all the transgender co-actors in Taali for their humanity, love, acceptance & blessings!!!Thank you #bubli for cooking me the delicious meals…My dearest #Alizeh, for guiding me throughout the performance…to #silk #bhavika oh the list is endless!!! It has been a pleasure to share the screen with you all…you truly are gifted Actors & awesome people!!!#lovethesmiles. Congratulations for #Taali. “It’s not enough to believe in a better world, we must help create it" I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."

In the web series, her elder daughter Renee has also lent her voice and chanted the 'Mahamrityunjaya' mantra.