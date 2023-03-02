Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack, underwent angioplasty

Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack, underwent angioplasty1 min read . 04:45 PM IST
I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place, Sen said in a post
I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place, Sen said in a post
Sushmita Sen recently had a heart attack and had to undergo angioplasty procedure. The 47-year-old Bollywood actor shared the update with her fans through an Instagram post.
Sushmita Sen recently had a heart attack and had to undergo angioplasty procedure. The 47-year-old Bollywood actor shared the update with her fans through an Instagram post.
She wrote, Keep your heart happy and courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona. Wise words by my father
She wrote, Keep your heart happy and courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona. Wise words by my father
I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’
I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’
Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!!, she added.
Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!!, she added.
In 2019, the actor had said that the reason for her to join Instagram was her ill health. She was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying: “I was very very sick and I have hair that’s falling. I have become moon-faced and I have steroid deposits. During this time, a thought crossed my mind, if this does kill me, people would never know who I was. So one night, I just got on to Instagram and opened that page."
In 2019, the actor had said that the reason for her to join Instagram was her ill health. She was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying: “I was very very sick and I have hair that’s falling. I have become moon-faced and I have steroid deposits. During this time, a thought crossed my mind, if this does kill me, people would never know who I was. So one night, I just got on to Instagram and opened that page."
Sushmita will soon be seen in Aarya season 3.
Sushmita will soon be seen in Aarya season 3.