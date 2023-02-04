Suspected ‘Chinese' grenade goes off at fashion show in Manipur
- A fashion parade was going on at Hapta Kangheibung. The blast resulted in cancellation of the event that was supposed to take place from 2-5 February.
An explosive device went off at a fashion show venue at Hapta Kangjeibung in Imphal East district around 6am on Saturday, 4 February, news agency ANI reported.
