An explosive device went off at a fashion show venue at Hapta Kangjeibung in Imphal East district around 6am on Saturday, 4 February, news agency ANI reported.

"There is no report of any casualty. We suspect it to be an explosive device like a Chinese grenade," says Maharabam Pradip Singh, SP Imphal East to news agency ANI.

A fashion parade was going on at Hapta Kangheibung. The blast resulted in cancellation of the event that was supposed to take place from 2-5 February.

Imphal East district authorities cited the need to "maintain law and order".

Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Manipur's Ukhrul on Saturday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The earthquake occurred at 6.14 am on Saturday, the NCS said.

The depth of the tremor was 10km, it said.

Further more than 100 people on Saturday staged a sit-in demonstration to protest the desecration of a three-centuries-old idol in a place of worship in Imphal.

Unidentified people on Friday desecrated the idol in one of the oldest places of worship in the state, protected under the Manipur Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archeological Sites and Remains Act, 1976.

Assembly Speaker and local MLA Th Satyabrata visited the place of worship on Friday and assured people of all possible assistance.

This was the second such incident of a desecration of a place of worship in the state in less than three months.

