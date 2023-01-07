Suspected cylinder blast rocks Sadar Bazar in Delhi, one injured

Suspected cylinder blast rocks Sadar Bazar in Delhi, one injured1 min read . 08:15 PM IST
The incident took place at a house in New Parking, Sadar Bazar, adjacent to the Khursheed Market in Delhi.
One person was rescued by the Delhi Fire Services after a suspected LPG cylinder blast in a building at the busy Sadar Bazar on Saturday.
The incident took place at a house in New Parking, Sadar Bazar, adjacent to the Khursheed Market in Delhi.
The Fire department informed that the initial call received informed of a blast in Sadar Bazar around 6.30 pm.
Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
At 7 pm, the Fire department informed that the blast is suspected to have been caused by an LPG cylinder.
The lone injured person was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital.
Further reports are awaited.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.