Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Suspected cylinder blast rocks Sadar Bazar in Delhi, one injured

Suspected cylinder blast rocks Sadar Bazar in Delhi, one injured

1 min read . 08:15 PM ISTANI
Representative image.

The incident took place at a house in New Parking, Sadar Bazar, adjacent to the Khursheed Market in Delhi.

One person was rescued by the Delhi Fire Services after a suspected LPG cylinder blast in a building at the busy Sadar Bazar on Saturday.

One person was rescued by the Delhi Fire Services after a suspected LPG cylinder blast in a building at the busy Sadar Bazar on Saturday.

The incident took place at a house in New Parking, Sadar Bazar, adjacent to the Khursheed Market in Delhi.

The incident took place at a house in New Parking, Sadar Bazar, adjacent to the Khursheed Market in Delhi.

The Fire department informed that the initial call received informed of a blast in Sadar Bazar around 6.30 pm.

The Fire department informed that the initial call received informed of a blast in Sadar Bazar around 6.30 pm.

Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

At 7 pm, the Fire department informed that the blast is suspected to have been caused by an LPG cylinder.

At 7 pm, the Fire department informed that the blast is suspected to have been caused by an LPG cylinder.

The lone injured person was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital.

The lone injured person was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital.

Further reports are awaited. 

Further reports are awaited. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP