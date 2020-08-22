Subscribe
Home >News >India >Suspected ISIS operative has UP connection, sent to 8-day custody by Delhi court
Prashant Kumar, UP ADG Law & Order

Suspected ISIS operative has UP connection, sent to 8-day custody by Delhi court

1 min read . 03:24 PM IST ANI

  • The suspected ISIS operative was arrested with IEDs after an exchange of fire at Dhaula Kuan in Delhi earlier today
  • Security agencies in the State are on alert, said Prashant Kumar, UP ADG Law & Order

New Delhi: A suspected ISIS operative, who was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from Dhaula Kuan here, was on Saturday sent to eight-day police custody by a court here.

The accused was presented at the house of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat, who allowed Special Cell to question the accused for a period of eight days, court sources said.

The suspected ISIS operative was arrested with IEDs after an exchange of fire at Dhaula Kuan here earlier today. After the arrest, he was brought to the Special Cell office in Delhi's Lodhi Colony.

According to the Delhi police, the suspect was on a bike when intercepted by the police. Search operations are underway at several locations in the national capital. He was taken to the Special Cell office in Lodhi colony after the arrest.

The ISIS operative arrested from Dhaula Kuan in Delhi has connection with Uttar Pradesh. The possibility of his other associates being active cannot be denied. Security agencies in the State are on alert, said Prashant Kumar, UP ADG Law & Order.

Meanwhile, security has been heightened near Buddha Jayanti Park in Ridge Road area, with teams of NSG commandos and sniffer dogs keeping a tight vigil in the area.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

