Suspected monkeypox case found in Telangana. Details here

- Telangana: The person, who showed symptoms of monkeypox, came from Kuwait on July 6 and developed fever on July 20
Health officials in Telangana have identified a person with similar symptoms of monkeypox. A 40-year old person, who returned from abroad to Kamareddy district in Telangana, has shown symptoms of monkeypox, state health officials said on Sunday.
According to a report in PTI, the person, who showed symptoms of monkeypox, came from Kuwait on July 6 and developed fever on July 20.
The health officials informed that the patient has been isolated and his samples have been sent to NIV lab, Pune for testing.
"We have identified six people who were in contact with the person. Though they do not have any symptoms, they have also been kept in isolation," Director of Public Health, Telangana said, ANI tweeted.
Meanwhile, Delhi reported the first case of monkeypox on Sunday. With this, the tally of such cases in India has risen to four. Earlier, three monkeypox cases were reported in Kerala. The 34-year-old patient from west Delhi is recovering at the designated isolation centre at the LNJP Hospital.
In a tweet, Kejriwal said, "The patient is stable and recovering. There is no need to panic. The situation is under control. We have made a separate isolation ward at LNJP. Our best team is on the case to prevent the spread and protect Delhiites."
On Saturday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared monkeypox a global public health emergency of international concern. Globally, over 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported from 75 countries and there have been five deaths so far.
How can people catch monkeypox?
Monkeypox is milder compared to smallpox, and the symptoms are similar to smallpox like fever, headache, or rash and flu like symptoms, but it is self limiting and is cured in around three weeks. Apart from flu-like symptoms, monkey pox causes enlargement of lymph nodes or glands, which are there in the body.
Most patients only experience fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.
Most people recover within about two to four weeks without needing to be hospitalized.
