A suspected monkeypox case has been found in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Friday. According to the health officials, the samples of the man have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for confirmation.

The man, a resident of the Baddi area, showed symptoms of the infection 21 days ago and is currently recovering. He has been kept in isolation as a precautionary measure and surveillance is being done in the surrounding areas. As per the officials, the man has no history of foreign travel.

So far, India has reported four confirmed cases of monkeypox disease -- three from Kerala and one from Delhi, the central government informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

There has been no death due to monkeypox in the country, it added.

Yesterday, nine out of ten samples of suspected monkeypox infection which were sent to NIV, Pune, were tested negative for the viral disease. These ten samples had been sent to the NIV last month. Similarly, a suspected monkeypox patient, admitted at the LNJP Hospital here, was discharged yesterday after testing negative.

LNJP Hospital is the nodal hospital in Delhi for treating confirmed and suspected cases of monkeypox.

Meanwhile, Brazil on Friday reported the first monkeypox-related death outside the African continent in the current outbreak. A 41-year-old man was the victim who also suffered from lymphoma and a weakened immune system.

The first monkeypox death in the Americas came less than a week after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the rapidly spreading outbreak a global health emergency, its highest level of alert.

The WHO had so far reported only five confirmed monkeypox deaths, all in Africa.

Brazil, along with the United States and Canada, is among the countries most affected by monkeypox in the Americas, where more than 5,000 cases have been reported to date, according to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

As per the PAHO, almost all cases had been reported among men who have sex with men between the ages of 25 and 45, but warned that anyone can get the disease regardless of their gender or sexual orientation.