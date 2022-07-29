Suspected monkeypox case in Himachal Pradesh's Solan. Details here2 min read . Updated: 29 Jul 2022, 10:53 PM IST
- Monkeypox in India: The man, a resident of the Baddi area, showed symptoms of the infection 21 days ago and is currently recovering
A suspected monkeypox case has been found in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Friday. According to the health officials, the samples of the man have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for confirmation.