Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Suspected members of Naxals blew up a part of railway track on the Howrah-New Delhi mainline between Chichaki and Chaudharybandh stations in the wee hours of Thursday, officials said to news agency ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Suspected members of Naxals blew up a part of railway track on the Howrah-New Delhi mainline between Chichaki and Chaudharybandh stations in the wee hours of Thursday, officials said to news agency ANI.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}