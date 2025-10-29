Suspected Pakistani spy arrested in Delhi, had links to foreign nuclear scientist

The accused was in touch with a nuclear scientist based abroad and had travelled to several countries, including Pakistan.

Published29 Oct 2025, 10:32 AM IST
Representative Image
Representative Image(Pixabay)

A 59-year-old suspected Pakistani spy was arrested by the Delhi Police for his alleged involvement in espionage activities, including links with a foreign-based nuclear scientist, and a fake passport racket operating from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand.

An official told news agency PTI that the accused, identified as Mohammad Adil Hussaini, was apprehended from Seemapuri in Delhi two days ago. The official said that the man is also known by the names Syed Adil Hussain, Nasimuddin and Syed Adil Hussaini.

A police source told PTI that the accused was in touch with a nuclear scientist based abroad and had travelled to several countries, including Pakistan. He obtained three identity cards of a sensitive installation using forged documents, the source said.

Adil and his brother accused of forging documents

Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said that Adil is a resident of Tata Nagar, Jamshedpur.

“Adil and his brother Akhtar Hussaini are suspected of supplying sensitive information to foreign countries and procuring multiple Indian passports using forged documents,” the officer said.

The entire network was allegedly being operated from Jamshedpur, where fake identity cards and passports were being prepared with the help of counterfeit documents.

During the search, police seized one original and two forged passports from Adil's possession.

Charges against Adil

Adil was arrested in a case registered under sections 61(2) (Criminal conspiracy), 318 (Cheating), 338 (Forgery of valuable security, will, etc) and 340 (Forged document or electronic record and using it as genuine) of the BNS on October 26, the Additional CP said.

Mumbai Police arrests Adil's brother

A senior police officer said that the Mumbai Police has arrested Adil's brother, Akhtar, who had travelled to several Gulf countries and was also involved in obtaining the three identity cards.

Investigating teams are verifying how many people were issued fake passports through the network.

Adil was produced in a court, which sent him to seven days of police custody for further interrogation, Kushwah said.

Suspected Pakistani spy arrested in Delhi, had links to foreign nuclear scientist
