Suspected ‘spy’ pigeon caught in Odisha: A pigeon with devices fitted on its leg which appear to be a camera and a microchip was caught from a fishing boat off the Paradip coast of Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district on Wednesday. "Our veterinarians will examine the bird. We will seek help of the State Forensic Science Laboratory for examining the devices attached to its legs. It appears that the devices are a camera and a microchip," Jagatsinghpur Superintendent of Police Rahul PR told PTI.

According to the police, some fishermen found the pigeon perched on their trawler a few days ago. The bird has been captured and handed over to the marine police.

Reportedly, there was also a text written in an unknown language on the wings of the bird. The police are suspecting that the bird was being used for spying.

“We will produce the pigeon with all the material before a cyber expert to find out the truth," Paradip ASP, Nimai Charan Sethi told news agency ANI.

Jagatsinghpur Superintendent of Police Rahul PR said that they will also “seek the help of the State Forensic Science Laboratory for examining the devices attached to its legs," reported PTI. “Experts’ help will also be sought to find out what is written," he added.

.Pitambar Behera, an employee of the fishing trawler 'Sarathi', said he saw the pigeon perched on the boat.

"Suddenly I noticed that some instruments were attached to the bird's legs. I also found that something is written on its wings. I could not understand it as it was not in Odia," Behera said.

He caught the bird as it came closer.

The pigeon was found on the trawler when it was anchored around 35 kilometres off the coast of Konark around 10 days back.

Behera said he fed the bird broken rice for the past several days.