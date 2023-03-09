Suspected ‘spy’ pigeon with devices fitted on leg caught in Odisha

Suspected ‘spy’ pigeon caught in Odisha: A pigeon with devices fitted on its leg which appear to be a camera and a microchip was caught from a fishing boat off the Paradip coast of Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district on Wednesday. "Our veterinarians will examine the bird. We will seek help of the State Forensic Science Laboratory for examining the devices attached to its legs. It appears that the devices are a camera and a microchip," Jagatsinghpur Superintendent of Police Rahul PR told PTI.

